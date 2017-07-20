Mueller Russia probe examines Trump business dealings - Business Insider

Special counsel Robert Mueller has expanded his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow to include an examination of President Donald Trump's business dealings,Bloomberg reported Thursday.

"FBI investigators and others are looking at Russian purchases of apartments in Trump buildings, Trump’s involvement in a controversial SoHo development with Russian associates, the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow and Trump’s sale of a Florida mansion to a Russian oligarch in 2008," Bloomberg said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Trump told the New York Times on Wednesday that Mueller would cross a line if he began digging into his finances.

But in early June, Mueller began hiring lawyers with extensive experience in dealing with fraud, racketeering, and other financial crimes to help him investigate whether Trump or his associates conspired with Russia to undermine Hillary Clinton during the election.

The follow-the-money approach began with a money laundering case initiated by former US attorney Preet Bharara last year, according to Bloomberg.