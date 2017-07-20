Dana Milbank: Smoke and Stetsons from Trump on jobs | The Salt Lake Tribune

The problem for Trump is many of his populist promises are starting to look fraudulent.

Remember that Carrier plant in Indiana that Trump claimed to have saved?

It's reportedly beginning to lay off 600 people.

The Boeing plant in South Carolina that Trump visited in February to showcase his fight for manufacturing jobs? Layoffs there, too.

Trump denounced plans by Ford to move production of the Focus from Michigan to Mexico. Now Ford is moving the work to China instead.

As the Post's Tory Newmyer reported, manufacturing employment hit a record low last month of 8.47 percent of overall employment.

It has long been trending that way and is forecast to continue.

Manufacturing wages rose less than the overall private sector.

So what happens if — and when — Trump's core backers discover that they've been had:

They're losing health care coverage and other benefits, while manufacturing jobs aren't coming back and a Trump-ignited trade war is hurting U.S. exports?

He'll need more than a hook and ladder to escape that disaster.