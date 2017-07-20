Newsvine

Trump's Favorite Motorcycle Company Is Cutting Manufacturing Jobs | HuffPost

Harley-Davidson is planning on cutting 180 manufacturing jobs at its plants in Milwaukee and Kansas City, Missouri, according toThe Milwaukee Business Journal.

The layoffs come at an awkward time for President Donald Trump, whose administration is highlighting products manufactured in the United States during what it has dubbed “Made in America” week at the White House.

“There’s a lot of spirit right now in the country that you weren’t having so much in the last number of months that you have right now,” Trump said...

Harley-Davidson is not the first company hailed by Trump to announce it is cutting jobs.

Last month, aerospace giant Boeing said it was laying off workersat the very plant where Trump gave a speechpromising to protect U.S. jobs.

The president’s assurances about saving jobs at Carrier and Ford similarly fell flat after the companies announced rounds of layoffs.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/trump-harley-davidson-jobs_us_596f9fe6e4b05453c5cd20d5

