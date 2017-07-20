Carrier factory where Trump promised to save jobs lays off hundreds of staff on President's 6-month anniversary | The Independent

Carrier Corp, the company where Donald Trump claimed to have saved 1,000 jobs, is laying off 338 people on the six-month anniversary of the President's inauguration.

The terminations mark the first round in a previously-announced slate of of layoffs, in which about 630 people are projected to lose their jobs.

News of the layoffs coincides with the President's six-month anniversary in office, and with the White House’s “Made in America” Week, which was intended to celebrate the “vital contributions of American workers and job creators to our Nation's prosperity and strength”.

The then-President-Elect bragged at the time that he had saved 1,000 jobs at the plant.

“These companies aren’t going to be leaving any more,” he said.

“They’re not going to be taking people’s hearts out. They’re not going to be announcing, like they did at Carrier, that they’re closing up and they’re moving to Mexico.”