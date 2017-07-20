Fighting to bring back jobs, cracking down on countries that cheat: Donald Trump | The Indian Express

"Made in America" is more than a label or a product, he said, adding that it is a stamp of excellence.

"It's a badge of honour and a tribute to the tremendous skill of the working men and women who design and build these incredible masterpieces and different products of all types," he said promoting "Made in America" products.

“From day one, my administration has been fighting to bring back our manufacturing jobs and crackdown on foreign countries that cheat.

Got a lot of them. We will end the theft of American prosperity, and we will stand up for our companies, our factories, and our workers,” Trump said...

“We will have zero tolerance for illegal counterfeiting, piracy, theft, or intellectual property.

And they, really – they take our intellectual property like we’re a bunch of babies. But no longer.

False claims that a product is made in America. And as time goes by, the value of Made in America is going to be greater and greater,” he said.