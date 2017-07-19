The harbingers of doom for the Trump administration - The Washington Post

The White House has lost control of its foreign policy to the military and to allies who can’t work with a globally loathed American leader even if they wanted to.

He has lost control of his domestic policy to Congress, which has been unable to give him a signature win despite Republicans controlling both chambers.

He has lost control of his own aides to leaks and investigations, of his old television cronies to spiteful personal feuds, and most of all of the narrative of an “America First” presidency with a coherent vision or promise.

More than six months into Trump’s presidency, Republicans have no legislative accomplishments other than the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, a confusing foreign policy, and a White House that is perpetually in damage control mode.

From lawmakers and governors to donors and foreign policy experts, a certain realization is sinking in within the party, based on more than a dozen interviews in recent days:

Donald Trump has been a historically weak and ineffective president.

He hasn’t proved particularly adept at selling his party’s ideas — or shown much inclination to turn his Twitter megaphone toward them.