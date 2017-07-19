"Secrets and lies": the Trump-Russia scandal lands the cover of People magazine - Vox

...on its latest cover, the weekly magazine notably changed course, blasting the "SECRETS & LIES" involved in the Trump campaign-Russia scandal.

The cover shows a photo of President Trump, his daughter Ivanka, son Donald Jr., and son-in-law Jared Kushner behind a large banner headline proclaiming “THE TRUMP FAMILY SECRETS & LIES.”

Beneath the headline, it reads:

“Donald Trump taught his children to fight dirty and win, no matter what the cost. How the ruthless family culture has shaped Don Jr., his siblings — and the Presidency.”

People boasts anaudience of more than 41 million people, one of the largest of any American magazine,and is ubiquitous in a way many publications aren’t:

People is available not only by subscription and in the magazine racks of bookstores and newsstands but also in the checkout racks at most major grocery chains.

...evidence that the scandal’s gravity is being felt far beyond the field of political punditry.