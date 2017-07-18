Obamacare Repeal Collapses, but It's (Still) Never Trump's Fault - The Atlantic

With the latest collapse of the Obamacare repeal, the president has wasted political capital, squandered a reputation for dealmaking, and shown himself to be a poor strategist and tactician.

For one thing, Trump has been almost entirely absent from the process with this bill.

He’s recently been traveling—first to Poland and the G20, and then another trip to France—and dealing with the increasingly toxic Russia situation, including the revelation that his son met with a Russian lawyer in hopes of getting dirt on Hillary Clinton.

He’s largely been disengaged from the process of twisting arms and changing hearts on the health bill.

Six months into his presidency, the president has squandered his reputation as a dealmaker and spent away whatever political capital he had at the start of his presidency.

Even worse, he has no major legislation to show for it.