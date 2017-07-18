Trump owns plenty of blame for health care defeat

President Donald Trump's remarks conceding defeat on repealing and replacing Obamacare demonstrated why his first big effort failed in the first place.

"For seven years, I've been hearing 'repeal and replace' from Congress, and I've been hearing it loud and strong," Trump told reporters at a photo op.

"And then when we finally get a chance to repeal and replace, they don't take advantage of it. So, that's disappointing."

Trump faulted Democrats for obstructionism.

"We have to get more Republicans elected" to succeed on the issue, he said calling it "impressive by any standard" that he had won over 48 of 52 Republicans.

"I think we're going to do very well, actually" in midterm elections, he added, predicting that reinforcements will come soon.

"We'll let Obamacare fail and then the Democrats will come to us," he concluded at another point, signaling a strategy that opposes bipartisanship.

"We're not going to own it. I'm not going to own it."