Trump claims he's passed more bills "than any president, ever" - CBS News

"We've signed more bills -- and I'm talking about through the legislature -- than any president, ever," Mr. Trump said.

"For a while, Harry Truman had us. And now, I think, we have everybody."

While Mr. Trump has signed 42 bills into law during the first few months of his presidency, more than former president Barack Obama's 39, he still falls slightly behind the legislative pace of the past six presidencies, who signed an average of 43 bills in this timeframe, the New York Times reported.

In the first half-year of his presidency, Jimmy Carter signed 70 bills. In this same period, Bill Clinton signed 50 and George W. Bush signed 20.