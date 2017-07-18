Poll: Trump trails Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris, Booker in matchups | TheHill

Trump trails Warren by 7 points, 42 percent to 49 percent; Booker by 5 points, 40 percent to 45 percent; and Harris by 1 point, 40 percent to 41 percent.

In a hypothetical race against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Trump would see a tie, 40 percent to 40 percent.

The president has faced consistently low approval ratings since taking office in January.

The Public Policy Polling survey pegged his current job approval at 41 percent, narrowly higher than the Real Clear Politics polling average of 40.3 percent.

53 percent of respondents in the poll said that they wish he (Obama) were still the nation's chief executive instead of Trump.

Likewise, 49 percent said they wish former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton were in the White House in place of Trump.