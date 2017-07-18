Newsvine

Donald Trump just tweeted 2 totally contradictory solutions to the health care collapse - CNNPolitics.com

Here's Donald Trump at 10:17 pm eastern Monday night:

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)July 18, 2017

Here's Donald Trump at 7:58 am eastern Tuesday morning:

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcareplan. Stay tuned!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)July 18, 2017

"We're getting it together and it's going to happen," Trump said of the health care legislation on Monday afternoon."

Right, Mike?" he asked, turning to the vice president.

"I think."

What Trump wants -- on health care and everything else -- is clear:

A win.

http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/18/politics/trump-tweets-healthcare/index.html

