Republicans Aren't Turning on Trump—They're Turning on Each Other - The Atlantic

The House is mad at the Senate. The Senate is mad at the House.

Various factions in the House and Senate are mad at each other or mad at their leaders.

Republican lawmakers have yet to turn on President Trump in any meaningful way.

But they’re startingto turn on each other.

On Monday, the Republicans’ tortured health-care effort hit a seemingly permanent snag.

House leaders say procedural issues and Democrats have tied up the legislation, which the White House opposes.

Some members, however, suspect that House leadership is purposely slow-walking the bill to avoid embarrassing the president.

A House Republican staffer described the fractious mood on Capitol Hill as “Republican-on-Republican violence.”

As for why lawmakers don’t train their ire on the real root of their problems, the staffer shrugged:

“Maybe it’s just easier to attack people without 13 million Twitter followers.”