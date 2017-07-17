Team Trump's Latest Defense: Collusion Is Good | HuffPost

It is now clear that President Donald Trump’s campaign sought anti-Hillary Clinton dirt from Kremlin-linked Russians, and that he’s been shamelessly lying about it for a year.

Polls show that GOP voters tend to trust Putin and they, more than Democrats, want better relations with Russia.

So what is Team Trump supposed to say now?

Putin wants the sanctions lifted. Trump thus far hasn’t done so.

If collusion is a good thing, as the president says, look for it to happen eventually.

The meeting won’t be secret and it won’t be in Trump Tower. It will be at the White House, and there will be a press release.