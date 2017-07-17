Most Americans think Trump Jr.'s meeting was inappropriate — but few were newly convinced of collusion - The Washington Post

In black and white, Donald Trump Jr. is offered the opportunity to meet with a lawyer connected to the Russian government who can provide “documents and information that would incriminate” Hillary Clinton.

That information, Trump Jr. is told, “is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”

“If it’s what you say [it is] I love it,” Trump Jr. replies.

Democrats view the meeting as inappropriate by a 76-point margin.

Independents are also much more likely to consider the meeting inappropriate.

On net, Republicans say that it was appropriate, but by a fairly narrow margin.