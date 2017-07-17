Trump changes tune, flexes US muscle overseas - CNNPolitics.com

"Fundamentally, Trump is a realist and he does have values that are consistent with American interests," Carafano said.

"When I say 'America First,' that means my job is to defend the vital interests of the United States. None of those vital interests can be protected here in the United States; almost all of them require forward deployed work."

Certainly, the number of US troops stationed overseas has been ramped up since Trump'sinauguration, along with an increased frequency of raids in particular trouble spots.

In Europe, the number of US troops has increased under Trump as part of NATO's eastern forward presence with new battalions in Poland and the Baltics.