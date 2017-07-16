Trump is the product of our disdain for experience

President Trump is the source of most of this criticism, as he continues to communicate with the public in acasual and often reckless way on Twitter,and even on camera.

Actually, a lot of Americans find the unrehearsed and clumsy veneer of the Trump administration to be refreshing.

It's obvious that a lot of voters preferred a sloppy yet more genuine candidate like Trump, who contrasts sharply with the very tight and packaged Hillary Clinton.

It just seems more real, and in an image-dominated field like politics, that's a big deal.

But the Trump amateurishness is really just the latest example of a massive sea change in Republican and Democrat voter attitudes that previous generations could never have fathomed.