Newsvine

Nubian Oracle

 

About A Visionary Inspired To Inform A Generation Articles: 11 Seeds: 168 Comments: 113 Since: May 2017

Trump is the product of our disdain for experience

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Nubian Oracle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNBC Top News and Analysis
Seeded on Sun Jul 16, 2017 1:51 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Trump is the source of most of this criticism, as he continues to communicate with the public in acasual and often reckless way on Twitter,and even on camera.

Actually, a lot of Americans find the unrehearsed and clumsy veneer of the Trump administration to be refreshing.

It's obvious that a lot of voters preferred a sloppy yet more genuine candidate like Trump, who contrasts sharply with the very tight and packaged Hillary Clinton.

It just seems more real, and in an image-dominated field like politics, that's a big deal.

But the Trump amateurishness is really just the latest example of a massive sea change in Republican and Democrat voter attitudes that previous generations could never have fathomed.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor