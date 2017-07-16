Trump triggers flood of Democratic candidates - POLITICO

“The more challengers, the greater the chance the wrong challenger advances to the general,’’ says Bill Whalen, a Hoover Institution fellow and a former aide to California GOP Gov. Pete Wilson.

“You’re talking about a bunch of people competing for 40 percent of the vote. So it raises the chance you’ll end up with a 'Chelsea Handler' Democrat,’’ his description of someone who’s too liberal or unsuited to the local electorate.

“All politics are local, especially in House races — and Democrats have been learning this in special elections,’’ Whalen said.

“It’s not about having someone running against Donald Trump as it is having someone who’s the right local fit. You have to tailor the candidate to the district.”