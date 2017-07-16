Trump reportedly asked May to 'fix' a warm welcome for his UK state visit

"When I know I'm going to get a better reception, I'll come and not before," Trump told May in a private conversation, according to the U.K.'s Sun on Sunday newspaper.

"I still want to come, but I'm in no rush ... So, if you can fix it for me, it would make things a lot easier," Trump added.

"I haven't had great coverage out there lately, Theresa," Trump reportedly said, before May replied: "Well, you know what the British press are like."

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Trump's state visit to the country, initially planned for this year, will be delayed until next year.