Newsvine

Nubian Oracle

About A Visionary Inspired To Inform A Generation Articles: 11 Seeds: 143 Comments: 109 Since: May 2017

Trump lawyer: Secret Service wouldn't have let Trump Jr. take 'nefarious' meeting | TheHill

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Nubian Oracle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Sun Jul 16, 2017 8:10 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

“If this was nefarious, why'd the Secret Service allow these people in?” Sekulow asked on ABC’s “This Week."

But Sekulow suggested the Russians who attended the meeting in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and other Trump campaign officials were vetted.

"The president had Secret Service protection at that point," he said.

"That raised a question with me."

"The president was not aware of that meeting did not attend that meeting,” Sekulow said on ABC.

"Donald Trump Jr. himself said things should’ve been done differently. Having said that again, none of that is violation of the law. That’s more process."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor