Trump lawyer: Secret Service wouldn't have let Trump Jr. take 'nefarious' meeting | TheHill

“If this was nefarious, why'd the Secret Service allow these people in?” Sekulow asked on ABC’s “This Week."

But Sekulow suggested the Russians who attended the meeting in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and other Trump campaign officials were vetted.

"The president had Secret Service protection at that point," he said.

"That raised a question with me."

"The president was not aware of that meeting did not attend that meeting,” Sekulow said on ABC.

"Donald Trump Jr. himself said things should’ve been done differently. Having said that again, none of that is violation of the law. That’s more process."