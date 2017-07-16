Trump's Approval Stands at 50 Percent in the Counties That Fueled His Win - NBC News

President Donald Trump's job approval rating in the American counties that fueled his 2016 victory stands at 50 percent, accordingto a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll of these "Trump counties.

"Fifty percent of adults in these counties — consisting of Republicans, Democrats and independents — approve of the president's job performance (including 29 percent who strongly approve), while 46 percent disapprove (including 35 percent who do so strongly).

By comparison, last month's national NBC/WSJ poll had Trump's overall approval rating at 40 percent.

The poll's sample was taken from 439 counties in 16 states — Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada,New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin — that either flipped from Barack Obama to Trump, or where Trump greatly outpaced Mitt Romney's performance in 2012.