Top allies of Pope Francis criticize religious Trump supporters | TheHill

An article in a Vatican-reviewed journal released this week blasted evangelical and Catholic allies of President Trump for attempting to impose a "theocratic" worldview and practicing "apocalyptic geopolitics"

"The panorama of threats to their understanding of the American way of life have included modernist spirits, the black civil rights movement, the hippy movement, communism, feminist movements and so on," the authors write.

"And now in our day there are the migrants and the Muslims."

“To not respond to evil with evil. To defeat evil with good, the offense with forgiveness. A Christian would never say ‘you will pay for that.’ Never,” Francis said in February.

“That is not a Christian gesture,” he added.

“An offense you overcome with forgiveness. To live in peace with everyone.”