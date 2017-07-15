Newsvine

Shepard Smith breaks with Fox News line on Trump: 'Why all these lies?' | Media | The Guardian

“Why all these lies?” he asked... “Why is it lie after lie after lie?”

The outburst came after it was reported that more people attended a meeting between Donald Trump Jr and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in New York in June 2016 than had previously been disclosed.

“This really shouldn’t be a matter of liberal v conservative, pro-Trump vs anti-Trump,” he said.

“If you’re a fair-minded citizen, you ought to be concerned about the fact that we were repeatedly misled about what this meeting concerned.”

“We’re still not clean on this, Chris,” Smith said.

