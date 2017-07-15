“Why all these lies?” he asked... “Why is it lie after lie after lie?”
The outburst came after it was reported that more people attended a meeting between Donald Trump Jr and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in New York in June 2016 than had previously been disclosed.
“This really shouldn’t be a matter of liberal v conservative, pro-Trump vs anti-Trump,” he said.
“If you’re a fair-minded citizen, you ought to be concerned about the fact that we were repeatedly misled about what this meeting concerned.”
“We’re still not clean on this, Chris,” Smith said.
Shepard Smith breaks with Fox News line on Trump: 'Why all these lies?' | Media | The Guardian
