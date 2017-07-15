Scandal of Donald Trump Jr's alleged Russian collusion will force his father to resign, Columbia law professor predicts | The Independent

Donald Trump will probably resign over a constitutional crisis caused by his son-in-law and son, a leading professor of law at Columbia University predicts.
Philip Bobbitt describes the President’s resignation as a consequence of his family members being prosecuted as “the likeliest possibility.”
“Whatever [Trump’s] policy goals, it has long been clear that creating a dynasty — having destroyed the two reigning political dynasties in the last campaign — is his greatest objective,”
“Resignation, as remote as it seems right now, might well be a choice the President would make to save his children from prison, and himself from future prosecution.”
Seeded on Sat Jul 15, 2017 7:42 AM
