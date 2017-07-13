Donald Trump greeted with military fanfare in Paris | World news | The Guardian

Observing the US president’s increasing isolation on the western stage, Macron has sensed an opportunity to reach out.

Christophe Castaner, a government minister and spokesman, described it as “offering a hand” to bring Trump “back into the circle”.

French diplomats said Macron had been concerned about Trump feeling backed into a corner.

The French leader has seen a potential opportunity to sway US thinking and elevate the role of France– a nuclear power and permanent member of the UN security council – in global affairs, in particular on Syria and the Middle East.