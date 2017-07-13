Newsvine

Nubian Oracle

About A Visionary Inspired To Inform A Generation Articles: 14 Seeds: 128 Comments: 107 Since: May 2017

Trump Feels He Might 'Ruin' Mayweather-McGregor Fight If He Shows Up, Says Promoter Dana White - NBC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Nubian Oracle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Thu Jul 13, 2017 6:04 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Speaking to reporters in Toronto Wednesday, White said Trump's team told him he was "100 percent" interested in attending the fight but likely wouldn’t make it.

“They called me yesterday and I don’t think they’re going to come,” White said.

When asked why, White responded:

"He feels like he’ll ruin events. Like he’ll ruin the event if he shows up.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor