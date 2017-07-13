Trump Feels He Might 'Ruin' Mayweather-McGregor Fight If He Shows Up, Says Promoter Dana White - NBC News

Speaking to reporters in Toronto Wednesday, White said Trump's team told him he was "100 percent" interested in attending the fight but likely wouldn’t make it.
“They called me yesterday and I don’t think they’re going to come,” White said.
When asked why, White responded:
"He feels like he’ll ruin events. Like he’ll ruin the event if he shows up.”
