To be fair, Donald Trump is no idiot abroad

...when Trump goes abroad, he becomes a real president.

His remarkable Warsaw speech, delivered by a statesman of stature who has an American heart but speaks of universal ideals, was ostensibly to the people of Poland.

But the words, with echoes of John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, resonated with many elsewhere.

This was also the case with his thoughtful speech to dozens of Muslim leaders in Riyadh in May, which seemed to rally the voices of reason within that sundered faith.

Too often we forget that Trump's human instincts are usually good.

When he returned from Europe on Saturday, his helicopter's wash blew the hat off a Marine guard standing at strict attention to greet him.

It was the commander-in-chief himself who chased and retrieved the hat.

Trump's critics, of whom there are many, seem eagerly incapable of perceiving the contradictory complexities of a president they bitterly resent for snatching away what they saw as Hillary Clinton's rightful political inheritance.