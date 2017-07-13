'No Trump zone': Thousands of Paris protesters create area free of the US President ahead of Bastille Day visit | The Independent

While Mr Trump will be officially welcomed with a luxurious dinner at the Eiffel Tower ahead of a series of state events on Friday, demonstrators will be sending a very different signal nearby in the French capital.
Thousands of protesters are preparing to take to the streets of Paris to create a “no Trump zone” for the US President.
Donald Trump and the First Lady are visiting France to mark Bastille Day after Emmanuel Macron extended an invitation that surprised many after a series of ideological clashes between the two leaders.
