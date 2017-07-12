WATCH: Trump: They're Trying To Take Away My Social Media!

"They want to take away my voice,'' Trump told the reporter.

Speaking with Mark Leibovich of The New York Times Magazine, Trump described Twitter, his preferred social media platform, as "my voice."

"President Trump in an interview published Tuesday said that despite calls for him to stop tweeting, he will continue to use the platform.

"They" are always trying to take Trump's Twitter away… Cenk Uygur, host of The Young Turks, breaks it down.

“They want to take away my voice,’’ Trump told the reporter. ‘‘They’re not going to take away my social media.’’

Leibovich in his story said that the conversation with Trump came amid calls from members of the GOP for him to stop tweeting.

But Leibovich in his talk with Trump encouraged the president to continue using the platform, noting in the story that the president’s tweets are “far more illuminating” than the information coming from the White House press shop.”*

Hosts: Cenk Uygur

Cast: Cenk Uygur

