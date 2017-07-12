Less than two weeks after its attempts to extract voter information from every state, including birth dates, voting histories, and the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers, the commission has been stymied by varying degrees of resistance in almost every state.
In addition, lawsuits have ground the commission’s work to a halt.
Trump's election commission has been a disaster. It's going exactly as planned.
