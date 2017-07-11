Where Donald Trump Jr. Is Still Loved - The Atlantic

Among the Trumps, Trump Jr. is second only to his father when it comes to Twitter presence.

Trump Jr. tweets aggressively in defense ofthe president, and against his enemies both real and perceived.

He frequently interacts with ascendant figures of the pro-Trump alternative media landscape, people like Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec, retweeting and amplifying their voices.

As Trump Jr. has come under attack, they have returned the favor by mounting a full-scale defense of him online.