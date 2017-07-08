Trump was elected president precisely because he is an arrogant ignoramus who spews out “politically incorrect” bigotry unsupported by any evidence.
Furthermore, he has an unparalleled understanding of our culture’s most central elements: the marketing and branding of fame, the power of mass media, and the extent to which image and rhetoric can reshape or even replace reality.
Donald Trump and the decline of the West: Ten thousand years of civilization and we end up with this guy? - Salon.com
