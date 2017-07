UK Prime Minister Theresa May was seen leaving the G20 meeting room at one point, a source with knowledge of the summit's goings-on said, and her place was briefly taken by an aide.

Ivanka Trump turned heads on Saturday at the G20 summit by temporarily taking a seat at the big-kids' table when her father, President Donald Trump, stepped out for a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The reaction was immediate, horrified and not at all complimentary.

As America woke to the news that Donald Trump had dispatched his eldest daughter, Ivanka, to fill in for him at a G20 meeting with world leaders, the response of people ran from outraged to stunned, and then back to outraged.