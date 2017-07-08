Summer Zervos, who appeared on the reality show in 2006, filed a lawsuit claiming that Trump had defamed her with derogatory remarks about her complaints of sexual harassment during his 2016 campaign, according to the Washington Post.
Zervos has accused Trump of assaulting her at The Beverly Hills Hotel while discussing a job offer for her to start working for the Trump Organization after her stint on the reality show.
Trump lawyers push dismissal of sexual harassment lawsuit | TheHill
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 12:00 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment