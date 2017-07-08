Rote told police why she tried to vote more than once.
She was convinced her first vote for Mr. Trump would be manipulated and changed to a vote for then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
According to her statement to the police, Rote believed Mr. Trump's claims about widespread election rigging.
Iowa woman who tried to vote for Trump twice pleads guilty to election misconduct - CBS News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 9:06 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment