Iowa woman who tried to vote for Trump twice pleads guilty to election misconduct - CBS News

Seeded by Nubian Oracle View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 9:06 AM
Rote told police why she tried to vote more than once.

She was convinced her first vote for Mr. Trump would be manipulated and changed to a vote for then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

According to her statement to the police, Rote believed Mr. Trump's claims about widespread election rigging.

