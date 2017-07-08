As America woke to the news that Donald Trump had dispatched his eldest daughter, Ivanka, to fill in for him at a G20 meeting with world leaders, the response of people ran from outraged to stunned, and then back to outraged.
“Why the hell is Ivanka Trump sitting in for daddy at G20 meetings?! What are her qualifications? Who voted for her?” the writer Charles Blow said on Twitter.
Donald Trump 'behaving like a dictator by leaving underqualified socialite daughter to fill in for him at G20' | The Independent
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 8:54 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment