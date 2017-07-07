WATCH: Tens of Thousands of Protesters Plan to Protest Trump at G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany

https://democracynow.org - Thousands of protesters are expected to attempt to disrupt the G20 summit in Hamburg Germany, where President Trump is headed. The protests followed actions earlier in the week, in which German police attacked protesters with water cannons as thousands gathered to protest against the summit and Trump. The summit is viewed by demonstrators as centered around exploitation of people and global resources. We speak with Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now. The group released a statement titled "Campaigners tell the G20: your model is broken, only radical reform can undermine Trump."

