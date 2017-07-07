Polish President forced to correct Donald Trump over fundamentals of international trade | The Independent

Donald Trump’s understanding of international trade deals has been called into question by Poland’s President after he seemingly misunderstood the scope of US influence on export pricing.
Andrzej Duda was forced to correct Mr Trump during a joint press conference aspart of the US leader’s second foreign visit.
The former real estate mogul joked that the US would be able to influence the pricing for Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) exports.
