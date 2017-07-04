WATCH: July 4, 2017 School Kids Sing Mocking Trump yet Praised Obama In Song

Kids ought not to be brought into this...

NO SHAME. The left use school children to promote its agenda, having them praise and worship Obama in song, and MOCK TRUMP!!

Grown ups using kids to do its dirty work! Despicable!

July 3, 2017 School kids mock trump, Washington Post

https://www.google.com/search?q=washington+post+%2B+kids+to+sing+songs+mocking+trump&rlz=1C1JZAP_enUS712US712&oq=washington+post&aqs=chrome.1.69i57j35i39l2j0l3.10819j0j8&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

school kids during obama administration taught/forced to worship obama

https://www.google.com/search?q=washington+post+%2B+kids+to+sing+songs+mocking+trump&rlz=1C1JZAP_enUS712US712&oq=washington+post&aqs=chrome.1.69i57j35i39l2j0l3.10819j0j8&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#q=school+kids+worship+obama