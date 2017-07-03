Americans Say Civility Has Worsened Under Trump; Trust In Institutions Down : NPR

Seven in 10 Americans say the level of civility in Washington has gotten worse since President Trump was elected, while just 6 percent say the overall tone has improved. Twenty percent say it's stayed the same.
7 in 10 Americans? This is serious.
