Trump Wants To Save Baby Forced Off Life-Support

President Trump expressed his support for Baby Charlie Gard not to die. This he did via Twitter.

The parents of Charlie don't want him to die and have been doing what they could to see he remains alive, despite orders from courts that his life support should be turned off.

President Trump tweeted his support for Charlie Gard, the UK baby whose parents are fighting to keep him alive despite orders from courts that his life support be turned off.

If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

President Trump had cited the pope who too expressed his support for Baby Charlie and his parents on friday;

To defend human life, above all when it is wounded by illness, is a duty of love that God entrusts to all. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) June 30, 2017

According to the Guardian;

...the hospital had granted Charlie's parents more time with him. ...His parents raised over $1 million to bring Charlie to the U.S. for experimental treatment.

Well it appears President Trump isn't such a beast as many think. That was kind and thoughtful of him even though it was a 'small gesture.'