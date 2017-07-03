Vagina surgery 'sought by girls as young as nine' - BBC News

According to this revealing report, a growing number of young girls because they are worried about how their genitals look like are seeking 'corrective' surgery.

Some as young as nine. The Victoria Derbyshire show was informed;

... Dr Naomi Crouch, a leading adolescent gynaecologist, said she was concerned GPs were referring rising numbers of young girls who wanted an operation. ...Labiaplasty, as the surgery is known, involves the lips of the vagina being shortened or reshaped.

Itss believed by some experts that that pornography and sexual images viewed through the internet are the reasons young girls are developing unrealistic and unhealthy ideas of how their privates should appear.

According to Paquita de Zulueta, a gynecologist;

..."I'm seeing young girls around 11, 12, 13 thinking there's something wrong with their vulva - that they're the wrong shape, the wrong size, and really expressing almost disgust.

To settle the matter, Dr Gail Busby, a lead adolescent gynaecologist revealed that; ...

*.In adolescence, the labia are still growing - with the inner lips growing first - so it is normal for them to appear prominent. Girls should not compare themselves to adult women ... *.By age 18, the outer lips will have grown... their genitals' appearance will have changed - removing the initial reason for wanting surgery.

Well it appears alot of girls lack adequate understanding of their bodies implying mothers are not probably really doing their jobs in educating their girl children.