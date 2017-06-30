Incest dad who fathered three children with his SISTER says 'we just fell in love'

Three decades ago, Robin Price AKA "incest dad" started a family with his very own sister.

Things had been going on fine with him all the while however according to this report, 'nemesis' has finally caught up with Mr. Price.

The police came knocking on his door after his daughter had reported the case to the police, as we would have it, she just recently discovered that her parents were 'brother and sister!

The pair, who had been reported by police by their eldest Donna, both pleaded guilty to the charges. Daughter Donna ... told The Sun how the revelation has ruined her memories of her childhood...

Mr. Price is however finding it difficult coming to terms with the ongoing reality;

...the 62-year-old admitted he never thought that day would come. He said: “I can’t understand why it’s all being brought up now.

He now faces the law with the likelihood of spending some time in jail; according to the law...

...It is an offence for a man and woman to have sexual intercourse with a sibling, grandparent, parent or child. According to the Sexual Offences Act 2003, the maximum penalty for sex with an adult relative is two years’ custody.

Well, as it appears, in a maximum of two years he will regain his freedom, but life for his daughter, Donna, will never be the same again.