Faking a Time magazine cover is the most Trump thing ever - See Trump's reply - CNN

As this report has it, President Trump responded to the "allegation" of hanging 'fake' Time covers at his Golf clubs.

He responded via Twitter;

The#AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

The writer of this report wasted no time making an 'interesting' impression of President Trump;

...Trump's definition of "truth" is decidedly erratic. To me, the best way to think about Trump is as a train conductor who is laying track even as he is driving. He isn't totally sure where he's headed at any given moment but he keeps laying the track and when he looks behind him he sees milesand miles of laid track. So, he figures, he must be doing something right!

The question now is, Does President Trump ever feel he could be wrong?