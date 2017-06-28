Time magazine asks Trump to remove fake covers from display at golf clubs | US news | The Guardian

Remove it now! Time Magazine has demanded of President Trump.

Time magazine has asked the Trump organisation to remove fake covers bearing his image from his golf clubs.

This is quite ridiculous to many people, why would Trump commit such a shameful act?

The image, dated 1 March 2009, had never run in the magazine in any format, a Time spokeswoman said. “I can confirm that this is not a real Time cover,” Kerri Chyka...

According to the report, Time magazine has featured Donald Trump only once;

He was last featured on the front of the magazine in December 2016 when he wasnamed person of the year.

Well, this doesn't speak well of the president. Or does it? We await comments from the POTUS.