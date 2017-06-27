Devastated dad prepares sick daughter for death by taking her to play in her own grave - Mirror Online

A grieving father after spending all he had (£11,000) on his sick daughter's medical bills has finally lost hope and has resorted to playing with his daughter at her proposed grave.

Sad indeed.

Zhang Xin Lei, two, was diagnosed with a blood condition when she was just two-months-old. After realising there was nothing more he could do, her devastated dad Zhang Liyong decided his only option was to prepare her for death.

The parents have done all they can, borrowing from friends and all but now they say the financial help is no more.

Mom in tears said in an interview;

"We have been driven into a corner. "There is no other option."

So till the little girl "goes home" ... its fun with dad in the grave.