INCREDIBLE! Watch Videos Prophesying The Election Of Trump As POTUS As Far Back As 2007!

Indeed, we live in a strange world... was this just a mere fluke?

What do the skeptics, irreligious, atheists and free thinkers have to say about this?

According a report published by WND;

Kim Clement also known as the "singing prophet"...died Nov. 23... just 15 days after Donald Trump surprised many by winning the Presidency.

Kim made many prophecies about how Trump would be elected, as was published by WND;