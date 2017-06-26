INCREDIBLE! Watch Videos Prophesying The Election Of Trump As POTUS As Far Back As 2007!

Indeed, we live in a strange world... was this just a mere fluke?
What do the skeptics, irreligious, atheists and free thinkers have to say about this?
According a report published by WND;
Kim Clement also known as the "singing prophet"...died Nov. 23... just 15 days after Donald Trump surprised many by winning the Presidency.
Kim made many prophecies about how Trump would be elected, as was published by WND;
He said... on Feb. 10, 2007: "There will be a praying president, not a religious one, for I will fool the people, says theLord. I will fool the people, yes I will, God says, the one that is chosen shall go inand they shall say, 'He has hot blood.' For the spirit of God says, yes, he may have hot blood, but he will bring the walls of protection on this country in a greater way and the economy of this country shall change rapidly, says the Lord of hosts."