ISIS Awarding Suicide Jihadist Bombers 'Passports to Paradise'

As a 'gurantee' that Jihadis who blow themselves up in terror suicide attacks would be admitted into paradise, the Islamic state has been discovered to be issuing 'passports to heaven'.

The ISIS rewarded their suicide attackers with these passports to motivate them to carry out more terrorist attacks...

Jihadists are convinced and are of the firm belief that the possession of these passports was a direct 'gate pass to heaven" with no possibility of entering hell as is written in the said passports.

According to ISIS leaders, the holders of ISIS passports can only enter the heaven, not the hell!

In addition to making paradise, jihadists are also promised dozens of 'heavenly' virgin maidens.

Islamic extremists believe that jihad (holy war) against infidels was sanctioned by Allah (God), and one of the surest ways to paradise was 'dying for the cause' of Allah.