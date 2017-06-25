Oil tanker inferno kills 148 as vehicle explodes while people collect fuel

No less than 148 people were sent to the great beyond as a result of an explosion caused by an overturned petrol tanker.

Crowds had flocked to the highway accident with jerry cans, buckets and other containers to get fuel from the tanker after it crashed - but it exploded about 10 minutes later, police said.

Witnesses to the unfortunate incident described what they saw as terribly horrible.

"I have never seen anything like this in my life. Victims trapped in the fireball. They were screaming for help," said Abdul Malik...

The fire was so intense that it burned victims beyond recognition to the extent that DNA tests had to be carried out in order to identify the dead.

"We saw bodies everywhere, some were just skeletons..."

According to the Rescue Services, its suspected that the fire was caused by a cigarette smoker.

"...somebody tried to light a cigarette. The spilt fuel caught fire, leading to the tankers explosion".

Over 30 motor bikes and about a dozen cars were completely burnt by the raging fire.

Occurring at the last day of the Ramadan fasts, the Pakistani prime minister ordered relevant authorities to see to it that the victims of the inferno received all medical assistance they needed.