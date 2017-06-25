Snared: The paedophiles caught by vigilante group Dark Justice in 2017 - Chronicle Live

A Vigilante Group who call themselves the Dark Justice have been catching alot of game in their traps recently, their prey being pedophiles.

Dark Justice is an anonymous group of two men who pose as children online.

Pedophiles nowadays see the internet as the most convenient way of getting their child victims. Social Media sites like Facebook etc and Adult Dating sites being their haven.

The men claim to be underaged children when adults contact their fake profiles and turn up with a video camera and the police if any meeting is arranged.

The Dark Justice duo were given the 'go ahead' earlier in 2017 but there have been recent calls for them to be regulated.

Despite their achievement of 42 convictions, calls have been made for their evidences to be rejected by courts.

A top judge said there was no legal requirement for the activities of the group to be subjected to controls.

The source article profiles some of the culprits they apprehended this year.

It appears the legal system doesn't appreciate the efforts of the Dark Justice.